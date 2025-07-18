EXAIR releases low-cost Cabinet Cooler for electronics

EXAIR has introduced a cabinet cooling solution designed to help reduce electronic control system downtime caused by heat, dust, and moisture. The Cabinet Cooler uses a vortex tube to generate cold air from compressed air and has no moving parts.

This compact unit can be installed quickly through a standard electrical knockout or drilled hole. According to EXAIR, the cooler offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional Freon-based air conditioners or heat exchangers, requiring no ongoing maintenance.

Cabinet Cooler Systems are available in NEMA 12, 4, and 4X configurations, with cooling capacities up to 5,600 Btu/hr to suit a range of control panel sizes. All models are UL listed, UL classified, and/or CE compliant. Options include non-hazardous purge, high temperature, type 316 stainless steel, ATEX, and hazardous location versions. The systems are backed by a five-year warranty.

For more information, visit exair.com.