EXAIR’s 3/8 NPT Line Vacs convey materials in high heat

EXAIR’s 3/8 NPT High Temperature Threaded Line Vacs convert hose, tube, or pipe into an in-line conveying system designed for handling high-temperature materials or operating in environments up to 900ºF (482ºC). With NPT threaded ends, the unit can be mounted onto threaded pipe and is suitable for applications such as conveying fine materials, sampling flue gases, exhausting fumes, and transporting soot, ashes, salts, and other hot debris.

The High Temperature Line Vacs utilize a small amount of compressed air to produce strong vacuum and flow. This model offers a durable construction from either Type 303 or Type 316 stainless steel to resist high temperature, corrosion and contamination while maintaining a compact design for fitting into tight areas. Regulating the compressed air pressure provides infinite control of the conveyance rate and allows for precision when planning applications. EXAIR High Temperature Line Vacs features no moving parts to ensure performance over extended use.

High Temperature Line Vacs are CE compliant and available in nine sizes from 3/8″ to 3″. Other larger models for hopper loading, scrap trim removal, small part transfer, and packaging are available in both smooth “clamp type” options or NPT threaded versions.

For more information, visit exair.com.