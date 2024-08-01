EXAIR’s EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac simplifies filter change process

EXAIR’s EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac is an all-encompassing vacuum that simplifies the filter change process when switching from vacuuming a dry material to a liquid. Utilizing minimal compressed air, the EasySwitch is ideal for any application – wet, dry, light, or heavy. The EasySwitch is now recognized as a patented EXAIR product, which not only confirms it’s been intelligently engineered, but assures users they’re getting one of the most efficient and effective industrial vacuums on the market.

The fast and tool-less conversion to vacuuming liquids is done by releasing one latch, removing the filter element, and securing the latch. For dry materials, simply reinstall the filter into the lid assembly. The EasySwitch is designed to handle the toughest industrial cleanup jobs with ease as it rests upon any 55-gallon drum. With EXAIR’s patented design, the EasySwitch vacuum uses a standard or HEPA-certified filter when vacuuming dry material.

The EasySwitch vacuum creates a powerful vacuum (at a quiet 79 decibels) without the need for electricity. Because the vacuum generator has no moving parts and uses no electricity, there is little concern for failed parts, motor failure or working with liquids associated with electric industrial vacuums. The CE-compliant EasySwitch is just the latest addition to EXAIR’s large selection of Industrial Housekeeping products, including the Reversible Drum Vac, High Lift Reversible Drum Vac, Chip Trapper, High Lift Chip Trapper, Chip Vac, Heavy Duty Dry Vac, and Heavy-Duty HEPA Vac. EasySwitch prices start at $2,270.00.

www.exair.co