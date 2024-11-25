EXAIR’s Heavy Duty Air powered conveyors transport high volumes of material

EXAIR’s Heavy Duty Line Vac is a compact, quiet, and powerful in-line conveyor that transports high volumes of material through ordinary hose or tube. Commonly used to transfer complex shapes, bulk solids, and waste, the units feature large throat diameters that convey more material over long vertical and horizontal lengths. The conveying rate of this heavy-duty conveyor is typically twice that of ordinary air-powered conveyors.

The Heavy-Duty Line Vac ejects a small amount of compressed air through directed nozzles into the throat to produce a vacuum on one end and high output flows on the other. Response is instantaneous. A pressure regulator easily controls the material conveying rate. An optional bracket permits easy mounting. No moving parts or electricity assures maintenance-free operation.

The Heavy Duty Line Vac is designed for rugged industrial applications and features a hardened alloy construction that helps prevent premature wear. Seven sizes up to 3 in. (76 mm) are available, fitting popular hose and tube diameters. Applications include part transfer, hopper loading, material conveying, waste/trim removal, fiber tensioning, chip removal, and filling operations.

www.exair.co