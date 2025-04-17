Exair’s industrial-duty Chip Vac handles metal, wood, and plastic

Exair’s compressed air-operated Chip Vac is an industrial-duty vacuum designed specifically for vacuuming chips. It creates a powerful direct flow action that vacuums metal, wood, or plastic chips into an ordinary drum. The Chip Vac is used to clean chips from fixtures, floors, and work surfaces of machining centers, lathes, saws, mills, and other industrial equipment.

There are no motors to clog or wear out assures long life with virtually no maintenance. Sound levels are half that of electric vacs. Other electrically operated “all-purpose” vacuums on the market aren’t often designed for industrial use and, therefore, can break down, wear out, or clog.

Chip Vac Systems come in 5, 30, 55, and 110 gallon sizes. Exair also offers a range of other Industrial Vacuums, including EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac, Reversible Drum Vac, High Lift Reversible Drum Vac, Chip Trapper, High Lift Chip Trapper, Heavy Duty Dry Vac, Heavy Duty HEPA Vac, and Vac-u-Gun.

To learn more, visit exair.co/58-vacpromo.