EXAIR’s industrial housekeeping vacuums offer cleanup for tough jobs

EXAIR’s broad selection of pneumatic industrial vacuum cleaners offer cleanup solutions for jobs wet, dry, dusty, abrasive, light, or heavy duty. Our industrial vacuums have no moving parts and require no electricity. They offer powerful cleanup with added safety for employees with lower noise levels and no electrical hazard when in the presence of liquids. EXAIR vacuums are available with many accessories and drum dollies in 5, 30, 55, and 110 gallon sizes.

EXAIR’s EasySwitch Wet-Dry Vac, Reversible Drum Vac, High Lift Reversible Drum Vac, Chip Trapper, High Lift Chip Trapper, Chip Vac, Heavy Duty Dry Vac, Heavy Duty HEPA Vac, and Vac-u-Gun are all available and in stock. All the vacuums are CE Compliant and meet OSHA noise and pressure requirements. EXAIR’s large selection of vacuums allows you to choose the one suitable for your industrial cleanup application.

