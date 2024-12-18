EXAIR’s line of Air Knives provides an air curtain that can be used for many applications

EXAIR’s family of Air Knives (Super Air Knife, Standard Air Knife, and Full-Flow Air Knife) provides a laminar air curtain for blowoff, cleaning, drying, and cooling applications. Independent laboratory tests certify that EXAIR’s Air Knife Systems have met the rigorous safety, health, and environmental standards of the European Union to attain the CE mark. Plus, EXAIR manufactures them using various custom materials and designs.

By entraining high volumes of room air, EXAIR’s Air Knife Systems use less compressed air and less energy than other blowoff products. Their small profiles can be mounted to accommodate many industrial applications involving conveyors and webs, even in tight spaces. EXAIR manufactures Air Knife Systems in aluminum, 303 stainless steel, 316 stainless steel, and PVDF for corrosive environments. Available stock sizes range from 3 in. (76 mm) to 108 in. (2743 mm). These Air Knives meet OSHA’s maximum dead-end pressure and noise requirements.

EXAIR

EXAIR is offering a special on all its Super Air Knives.