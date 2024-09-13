EXAIR’s line of liquid atomizing nozzles helps clean, cool, and suppress dust

Like all EXAIR spray nozzles, the FloodStream, HollowStream, and FullStream Liquid Atomizing Nozzles are inexpensive, versatile, and efficient. They offer a suitable solution for cooling, cleaning, washing, rinsing, and dust suppression applications in industry. These liquid nozzles produce a uniform liquid distribution with small to large droplets. They are compact and can fit in small areas.

With a maximum operating pressure of up to 250 psi, the compact build of EXAIR’s liquid atomizing nozzles allows them to be effective in tight spaces. Despite their size, they provide ample coverage with precision, ensuring that your industrial applications are carried out with the utmost accuracy and efficiency.

EXAIR carries a wide selection of atomizing nozzles in various sizes, spray patterns, droplet sizes, and flow rates to meet your process-specific needs. All models come with a 5-year Built Last Warranty and are CE-compliant.

www.exair.co/58-liqnozline