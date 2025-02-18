EXAIR’s new catalog 36 now offers BETE products and a guide to industrial solutions

Ensuring efficiency and safety in industrial environments has never been more crucial as manufacturing processes evolve. That’s why EXAIR has introduced Catalog 36 — a full-color, in-depth resource designed to help businesses tackle conveying, cooling, cleaning, blowoff, drying, coating, and static control challenges. This latest edition features an expanded selection of products, technical guides, certifications, and expert insights to help manufacturers optimize their operations.

Catalog 36 provides detailed product specifications, performance data, and real-world application insights. Among the newest additions, Catalog 36 will feature BETE’s robust lineup of precision spray solutions. BETE has been at the forefront of spray technology since 1950 and provides high-quality and durable nozzles for any spray application imaginable. EXAIR.com will now carry select models of BETE Spray Nozzles available for order in addition to EXAIR’s wide range of solutions – all available for same-day shipping if ordered by 2 pm (Eastern).

Beyond showcasing new products, Catalog 36 is a valuable reference for industry standards, safety best practices, and energy conservation techniques in compressed air systems. Each product is accompanied by comprehensive technical explanations, application photos, and dimensional drawings to help customers make informed decisions. Catalog 36 is necessary for manufacturers looking to enhance efficiency while prioritizing safety.

