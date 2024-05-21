EXAIR’s new FloodStream Liquid Nozzle for spray applications in tight quarters

For spraying processes where space is at a premium, EXAIR offers the new 1/8 NPT FloodStream Liquid Atomizing Spray Nozzle. Producing a deflected flat fan pattern, the FloodStream provides a consistent and proficient spray for precise coverage in close quarters. Manufactured from 303 stainless steel, common applications include washing/wetting, dust suppression, lubrication, part cooling, and more.

Like all EXAIR spray nozzles, the FloodStream is versatile and efficient. With a maximum operating pressure of up to 250 PSI, the nozzle channels liquids through the body against a precision-tuned, angled surface. This creates a wide-angle, flat fan spray pattern at 75° from nozzle orientation. Its compact build allows it to be effective in tight spaces while still providing exceptional coverage with precision. The stainless-steel construction also provides durability and corrosion resistance and works well with water, light oils, rust inhibitors, chemicals, paints, dyes, and other common liquids.

EXAIR carries a large selection of air and liquid atomizing nozzles in many sizes, spray patterns, droplet sizes, and flow rates to meet your process-specific needs. All models come with a 5-year Built to Last Warranty and are CE compliant. FloodStream Liquid Nozzles start at $65.00. For more information, visit www.exair.co