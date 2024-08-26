EXAIR’s new mobile app enhances user experience

EXAIR has consistently increased the availability of free tools to help customers. Once again, EXAIR is proud to present the latest free tools: the EXAIR AR Mobile App, available in both the Google Play and Apple Stores.

The new mobile app provides an interactive and engaging customer experience that can only be found at EXAIR. App users can quickly browse and place products directly into their environment to ensure a perfect fit into their application. The app expedites the solution-finding process by allowing users to select their specific sizes and performance requirements, place a 3D version of the product in their actual workspace, and navigate to a page to purchase, all from their mobile device. The app also includes a library of conversion calculators to further assist with quick problem-solving and computations on the go.

The EXAIR AR (Augmented Reality) Mobile App gives customers many EXAIR products. It allows for easy selection of process-improving solutions without ever having to leave their facility or production line. The app is the next step in EXAIR’s continued efforts to offer customers the most advanced level of value. In addition, EXAIR.com has an extensive Knowledge Base that offers many other resources to help customers find and select the right solution for their application. Browse product videos, performance data, CAD files, installation and maintenance guides, air savings calculators, case studies, slide presentations, and an extensive Application Database including over one thousand solutions to learn how EXAIR Intelligent Compressed Air products can improve your processes. Search for and download the EXAIR AR App by visiting the Apple or Google Play stores today.

