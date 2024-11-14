EXAIR’s TurboBlast Safety Air Gun with Gate Valve offers incredible power with variable force

EXAIR’s TurboBlast Safety Air Gun is a revolutionary air gun designed to tackle the most challenging cleaning and blowoff applications in industrial settings. With the help of an easy-adjust gate valve, the TurboBlast can be fine-tuned to meet the user’s specific needs on the fly. This dynamic air gun is the perfect combination of power, comfort, and safety, making it the ideal solution for blowoff applications requiring maximum force, such as removing stubborn or heavy debris like slag and flash, part drying or cooling from a distance, and heavy-duty cleanup in busy facilities.

The TurboBlast features a cast aluminum handle with a rugged elastomer grip that’s UV — and chemical-resistant and insulated from heat or cold. The light touch activation trigger creates a powerful blast of air, and a “Dead Man’s” grip turns the air off if the gun is dropped. The TurboBlast was also designed with operator comfort in mind, featuring a soft-grip handle and ergonomic design suitable for extended periods of use. All models include an integrated nozzle guard for added safety.

The TurboBlast is available at multiple flow rates and extensions up to six feet long to access difficult-to-reach areas. It is EXAIR’s most potent air gun and complements our VariBlast Precision, VariBlast Compact, Soft Grip, and Heavy Duty Safety Air Guns. All EXAIR Safety Air Guns are CE compliant and meet OSHA standards. The price starts at $882.00.

www.exair.co