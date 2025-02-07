Exploring Emerging Non-Automotive EV Markets for Industrial Batteries

The industrial battery market is experiencing a transformational shift as more industries aim for sustainability and efficiency. With non-automotive electric vehicles demonstrating significant and continued growth, the demand for advanced battery technology is more pronounced than ever. That’s why we are looking in-depth at the most promising sectors and the trends driving their growth.

Warehouse industry

The warehouse sector is rapidly shifting from nickel batteries and propane power trains to lithium-ion battery powertrains. Lithium-ion battery technology has enabled greater adoption of electric power versus propane or natural gas but is also driving a switch from nickel batteries to Li-ion. The market for electric warehouse equipment is projected to experience substantial growth due to rising demand from the e-commerce industry, a growing focus on sustainability and advancements in battery technology.

Truck and bus

The transition to electric trucks and buses is accelerating—due, in part, to the anticipated cost parity with diesel trucks and buses occurring sooner than expected. Technological innovations and strict emission regulations fuel this growth.





Construction industry

Electrification in construction equipment is gaining traction, with electric machinery requiring batteries that withstand harsh environments. The heavy-duty electric vehicle battery market, including those used in construction applications, is adapting to these needs with ruggedized battery designs and is expected to experience significant growth, with forecasts indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 10% and 15% over the next decade. This growth is driven by increasing environmental regulations, rising fuel costs and advancements in battery technology that can better suit demanding construction needs. A documented benefit also exists from reduced pollution and worker hazards in poorly ventilated construction environments. Moreover, inner-city noise-related ordinances regulate the operating hours of loud diesel construction equipment, but these restrictions may not apply to quieter electric alternatives.

Motorcycles

The electric motorcycle market is also expanding, with the global market currently valued at around $30 billion and expected to top $140 billion by 2030—primarily due to battery technology. Lithium-ion batteries designed to be lightweight and high-capacity are driving this growth thanks to their energy density and decreasing costs.

Marine and aerospace

With the global marine battery market projected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2024 to $5.4 billion by 2032 and the aerospace battery market also expected to expand rapidly, manufacturers are developing new and advanced battery technologies to address unique challenges. These challenges range from corrosion resistance to weight constraints. Additionally, the marine and aerospace battery sector continues to innovate with hybrid systems and renewable energy integrations.





Challenges for non-automotive EV batteries

In the realm of non-automotive electric vehicles (EVs), industrial batteries encounter distinct challenges that are critical to their performance and safety. For one, effective thermal management is paramount to prevent overheating and ensure reliability during charging and discharging cycles. Additionally, achieving weight reduction without compromising battery performance is essential for enhancing vehicle efficiency.

The need for robust sealing solutions is equally crucial, as it protects battery enclosures from environmental factors and maintains operational integrity. Furthermore, enhancing the durability and longevity of these batteries is vital to withstand the rigorous demands and conditions they face. Addressing these challenges is fundamental to advancing the capabilities and safety of industrial batteries in non-automotive EV applications.

Solutions for non-automotive EV batteries

At Parker, we leverage expertise in advanced materials and technologies to tackle the formidable challenges faced by battery manufacturers in the non-automotive EV sector. By implementing cutting-edge thermal management solutions, we ensure optimal heat dissipation, safeguarding against overheating and enhancing overall battery reliability. Our lightweight materials, including low-density foams, offer thermal and electrical insulation while minimizing weight—thereby improving vehicle efficiency.

Additionally, encapsulants and potting compounds, including the CoolTherm portfolio, are designed to improve the durability and longevity of battery packs by providing robust protection and thermal management. We tailor these solutions to meet the specific needs of non-automotive EV applications, ensuring optimal battery performance and reduced downtime.

The industrial battery market’s evolution reflects a broader commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency. As these industries continue to innovate, so will we. With our tailored solutions, we continue to not only meet but exceed the specific needs of each sector. We invite you to explore how our advanced technologies for batteries can empower your operations and drive success in these dynamic markets.

Curious about which product is right for your non-automotive EV design? Reach out to Parker today for more info.

Sponsored content by Parker Hannifin