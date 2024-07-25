Fastener basics and beyond workshop at IFE is September 9

Fastener Training Institute (FTI) will host a Fastener Basics and Beyond Workshop during the International Fastener Expo (IFE) on Monday, September 9, in Las Vegas — the first day of the 2024 show.

Carmen Vertullo, FTI instructor, and owner and founder of Carver Labs, will present the workshop. Attendees will invest in professional development by expanding their knowledge well beyond the basics.

“Our fastener professionals need continuing education to stay sharp and current. IFE is the perfect place to weave in training. We hope to see a lot of friends and colleagues taking advantage of this day session while at IFE!” shared Jo Morris, FTI’s marketing director.

Students will learn the property traits of many standard fasteners in addition to an introduction to product standards, materials, heat treatment, thread types and selection criteria, corrosion and prevention/protection, quality issues, vibration loosening and locking technologies, and tightening tools and methods. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions to discuss.

The workshop is appropriate for all levels and all job functions. It will focus on the practical aspects of working in the industry, including how to respond to technical questions from engineers and technicians and how to find the answers you need.

Use promo code EXIV807585 and save 50% on International Fastener Expo registration. During registration, sign up for the Fastener Basics and Beyond Workshop. The cost to attend the workshop is $399 now through August 26. After that the price increases to $449.

