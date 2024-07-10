Fastener Fair USA 2024 and Women that Rock

Fastener Fair USA 2024 was filled with Women that Rock, including many fellow Women In Fastener Industry (WIFI) members.

This year, the WIFI group rocked out with a Rise & Shine WIFI members breakfast filled with speed networking and mini round table discussions.

Kicking off the event was a breakfast buffet welcome session for about 30-40 registered members and rolling into speed networking session where participants rotate every 2.5 minutes, introducing themselves to multiple fellow WIFI members.

The mini round table discussions had the room buzzing during our 10-minute rounds of topic sessions as fellow WIFI sisters shared how they are making waves in the fastener industry relating to:

• Best Practices to Improve Employee Engagement and Culture

• Marketing Ideas that Resonate in the Fastener Industry

• Embracing New Trends in Technology (including AI)

• Learning and Development for Self and Team

• Manufacturing Challenges and Opportunities Today

• Sustainability and Environmental Responsibility

It was an amazing way to support each other and help grow together in the industry. We are truly filled with amazing Women that Rock!

We look forward to our continued efforts together exchanging ideas and building lasting relationships in a welcoming and supportive atmosphere. If you would like to be a part of future events, check us out at www.fastenerwomen.com