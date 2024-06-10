Fastener Training Week returns to Chicago, August 19-23

Fastener Training Week, the flagship fastener training program from Fastener Training Institute (FTI), returns to Chicago this year from August 19 to August 23.

The event will be held at the Lincolnshire Marriott and hosted by the Mid-West Fasteners Association (MWFA) as part of their annual FSTNR Week.

Fastener Training Week, FTI’s advanced technical training program, includes a full week of classroom training, case studies, learning labs, hands-on exercises, fastener manufacturing and testing facility tours, and more. At the end of the week, students who pass a final exam receive Certified Fastener Specialist (CFS) designation, the highest achievement and recognition for fastener professionals.

“We had our largest class in Chicago last year and we are excited to be back. Coupling our training with the MWFA’s FSTNR Week gives attendees a chance to visit the table-top show with added networking opportunities,” shared Jo Morris, Marketing Director for Fastener Training Institute.

Fastener Training Week is designed for fastener distributors, manufacturers, end-users, OEMs, purchasers, engineers, and sales and quality assurance professionals and includes a multitude of in-depth training topics, including understanding how fasteners fail, testing standards, fastener finishes and inspecting fastener dimensional features. The Chicago session will be taught by industry experts Laurence Claus, IFI Director of Education and Training, and Carmen Vertullo, Owner & Founder of Carver Labs.

Registration includes five days of training, educational materials, continental breakfast, and lunch – with vegetarian options, transportation for plant tours, certification of completion and eligibility for the CFS designation, and entrance into the MWFA table-top show.

2024 Fastener Training Weeks are sponsored by Birmingham Fastener. On-going support from FTI’s sustaining sponsor, Würth Industry North America, is fundamental to all training programs, including Fastener Training Week in Chicago.

Learn more and register. Early-bird fees are available until August 5. $500 discounts are available for Pac-West, NFDA, IFI, MWFA, NCFA, and SFA members.

Fastener Training Institute

