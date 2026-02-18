FAULHABER adds low-noise 22GPT LN and 32GPT LN

FAULHABER has added two low-noise models to its GPT gearhead family: the 22GPT LN and 32GPT LN. These gearheads are designed for applications where reduced operating noise is important, including laboratories, optical equipment, medical devices and test and measurement systems.

Compact design with reduced noise

The 22GPT LN and 32GPT LN offer rated intermittent torques of up to 2.2 Nm and 8 Nm respectively, with peak torques up to 4 Nm and 12 Nm. Both models use an optimized design with a plastic input stage to reduce noise levels, achieving up to 10 dB lower sound output compared to standard versions. The gearheads maintain the torque density and form factor of the GPT series.

Designed for industrial environments

Each model features a stainless-steel housing for protection in demanding conditions and is rated for operation from –30 °C to +110 °C. The gearheads are designed to maintain efficiency during varying load conditions, making them suitable for use with high-torque motors in industrial and technical applications.

For more information, visit faulhaber.com.