FAULHABER Drive Calculator: A helpful tool for every developer

The FAULHABER Drive Calculator is the perfect tool for developers to find a suitable drive system for a specific application in record time. It is easy to use and functional. The modern, clear user interface was designed with optimal usability in mind, and helpful tool tips provide valuable detailed information.

For faster calculation, the program uses global presets with common average values. Of course, the default settings can be adjusted to individual needs, such as considering the ambient temperature, supply voltage, or available space.

The appropriate solutions are then shown to the user in a clear list of results, which he or she can further narrow down as needed using powerful filters. The FDC currently enables the calculation of seven drive types and two operating modes.

A detail page for each drive system shows the calculated thermal values and performance diagrams as well as other important information and data. What makes this unique is that the user can change the values on the fly and have them recalculated and displayed immediately. In addition to the calculation, suitable controls are also displayed to complete the drive system. In the end, the user can download the selected solutions as a PDF or request them directly online.