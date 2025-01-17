FAULHABER expands portfolio with high-performance DC motors

The new 1218 SXR and 1228 SXR DC motors offer enhanced flexibility for various applications. These models expand FAULHABER’s DC motor lineup, setting new benchmarks in performance and versatility for miniature drive systems.

The new SXR motors offer standard higher performance and a broader range of configuration options to meet the demands of modern drive solutions. They provide flexible voltage variants from 3V to 18V as well as different bearing configurations. Additionally, the motors can be customized – from front and rear shaft modifications to options for vacuum and temperature environments. The optimized rotor balancing ensures longevity and smooth operation.

At the core of the new SXR family is the innovative hexagonal coil with a high copper filling factor and straight wiring. This technology delivers significantly enhanced performance and efficiency compared to traditional pin coils. Additionally, a new magnet grade improves magnetic induction amplitude and temperature stability.

Compatible and Flexible for Various Applications

All components in the SXR series are RoHS compliant, and the electrical connections offer flexible configuration options. The main markets for this product line include high-tech industries that rely on quality, reliability, and an outstanding power-to-volume ratio. These include sectors such as prosthetics, surgical tools, metrology, semiconductor processing, and automation solutions.

The new SXR models are compatible with a wide range of FAULHABER products, such as the new FAULHABER planetary gearheads 14GPT. They provide various solutions: diameter-compliant, high-performing and compact at competitive prices—ideal for applications requiring the highest levels of precision and reliability.

