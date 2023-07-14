FAULHABER offers free drive technology webinars

With its drive technology webinars, which are around one hour in length, FAULHABER provides the possibility of bringing your knowledge up to speed without having to spend too much time and effort. Missed webinars can now be accessed online at any time. This requires one-off registration, which is then valid for an entire year.

Drive solutions are not usually bought “off the peg,” but are instead put together according to the requirements of the application concerned. This often requires the user to have a level of know-how. With its webinars, FAULHABER provides the possibility of bringing your knowledge up to speed without having to spend too much time and effort. Furthermore, missed webinars can now be accessed online at any time. All the videos, which are around one hour in length, are usually available in German and English. The archive is being updated continuously: As soon as a new webinar has been broadcast for the first time, the recording can be accessed at any time free of charge. This requires one-off registration, which is then valid for an entire year.

The webinar library contains a broad range of topics. One video, for example, covers the topic of EMC for miniature drives and what the user needs to take into consideration. Another video provides information on how to best use brushless miniature motors and micromotors. Webinars on stepper motors, noise development in miniature drives, how linear drives function, or selecting the right encoder are already available in the library.

You can find further information on this topic at www.faulhaber.com/en/know-how/webinar-library/