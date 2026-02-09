February 2026 Issue: High-current, low-impedance systems need advanced current sensing technology

The February 2026 issue of Design World shows how mechanical, electrical, and software technologies are converging as products become more intelligent, power-dense, and system-driven. The issue highlights practical design tradeoffs in robotics, motion control, power electronics, and materials engineering. For example, choices made early in CAD models, material selection, and architecture planning directly affect reliability, safety, and manufacturability downstream.

One theme throughout the issue is looking beyond individual parts to engineering as a whole. The articles discuss how new humanoid robots and AI-enabled systems are changing motion control requirements. They also cover how high-current, low-impedance designs call for new thinking in interconnects and thermal management, and why fasteners and tolerances still cause problems in today’s digital workflows. This issue also highlights the broader responsibilities engineers have, from choosing sustainable materials to meeting safety and performance standards in electric vehicles and industrial systems.

Inside the February 2026 issue:

Humanoid robots and AI’s impact on motion control: How next-generation robots are pushing actuators, sensing, and control architectures beyond traditional industrial designs.

How next-generation robots are pushing actuators, sensing, and control architectures beyond traditional industrial designs. High-current, low-impedance system design: Practical guidance on managing power density, minimizing losses, and maintaining reliability in demanding electrical systems.

Practical guidance on managing power density, minimizing losses, and maintaining reliability in demanding electrical systems. Motion control fundamentals and advances: Coverage spanning linear motion, precision components, and system-level integration challenges.

Coverage spanning linear motion, precision components, and system-level integration challenges. Fasteners, tolerances, and 3D CAD realities: Why achieving “perfect” fastener representation and tolerance management in digital models remains difficult and why it matters.

Why achieving “perfect” fastener representation and tolerance management in digital models remains difficult and why it matters. EV safety and performance considerations: Engineering decisions behind electric vehicle reliability, with attention to mechanical and electrical tolerances.

Engineering decisions behind electric vehicle reliability, with attention to mechanical and electrical tolerances. Sensing technologies in modern systems: How sensing continues to evolve as a critical enabler for automation, robotics, and intelligent machines.

How sensing continues to evolve as a critical enabler for automation, robotics, and intelligent machines. Material selection beyond the BOM: An editorial look at long-term environmental and system-level consequences of material choices, particularly plastics.

Special sections:

The Robot Report: What’s next in motion control for 2026, and hidden technology behind fluid robot motion

What’s next in motion control for 2026, and hidden technology behind fluid robot motion EV Engineering: Precision measurement for safer EVs, and how voltage impacts efficiency, cost, and performance.

While you’re at it, be sure to subscribe to the Engineer’s Edge so you never miss an issue.