Fersa Group acquires majority stake in Delux Bearings

Fersa Group becomes the major investor in Delux Bearings, while the Indian company, dedicated to the manufacture of bearings and electromechanical components for all types of machinery and light and heavy commercial vehicles, maintains its independence under the management of the Rathod family, founders of the company.

The Spanish group, an expert in smart mobility solutions and powertrain components for the automotive, wind energy, and industrial sectors, strengthens its global strategy, and consolidates its growth with this operation, which follows the acquisitions of the Austrian company NKE in 2016 and the American company PFI in February 2022.

The investment in Delux provides the group with extensive knowledge and experience in bearings and advanced electronic applications for the powertrain of electric and conventional vehicles, complementary to those manufactured by the Spanish multinational, and allows it to diversify its product range and meet market needs and trends that require solutions that improve efficiency and reduce friction in applications.

This strategic move also allows Fersa Group to expand its production capacity, strengthen its position in the automotive sector as a supplier to the industry’s leading manufacturers, and generate synergies in innovation and R&D, as well as in operations and costs by reinforcing its global supply chain.

Pedro Pablo Andreu, COO of Fersa Group, comments: “With this investment, Fersa Group takes another step forward in its growth strategy, its commitment to sustainable technology and global presence.”

Rohan Rathod, CEO of Delux Bearings, says: “From our humble roots, we are proud to be part of something ‘bigger’. For us, Fersa Group is a global and international platform to showcase our local talent. In addition, we have partnered with a great family and company whose values and principles reflect our own.”

He further adds: “This partnership will help us boost Delux’s growth in both local and international markets while allowing us to reach a wide network of international OEM and aftermarket customers that we could not access.”

Corp Abogados y Economistas have advised Fersa Group on the acquisition of a majority stake in Indian company Delux Bearings Private Limited. The Corp Abogados y Economistas team was led by partner Ricardo Chueca González. Meanwhile, EY and Lumiere Law Partners have been Fersa’s advisors in India. On the other hand, KDA Corporate Advisors have advised the Rathod family in this transaction.

With the latest acquisitions, Fersa Group demonstrates its clear intention to continue growing in the automotive OEM and aftermarket segments and takes another step forward in its mission to be a global leader in powertrain components, especially in heavy-duty vehicles. The group closed 2022 with 165 million euros in turnover and 57 percent growth compared to 2021, and expects to exceed 200 million euros in turnover in 2023.

Fersa

www.fersa.com/en