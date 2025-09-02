Festo adds new sizes to EHMD grippers for laboratory automation

Earlier this year, Festo added new sizes and capabilities to its EHMD line of compact grippers. These grippers are suitable for life science automation applications that require gripping and rotating small objects in confined spaces. An optional module with Z-compensation automatically adjusts to cap thread pitch without moving the Z-axis, eliminating changeover times. EHMD grippers come in 40-mm and now 50-mm sizes.

The EHMD is used in applications such as in vitro diagnostics, cell or genomic research, and quality inspection in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. This gripper line can also be used in the preparation and analysis of samples; loading centrifuges; gripping, rotating, and placing microwell plates; and opening and closing various-sized vials.

Combined with a 3D gantry and a camera, the EHMD can be integrated into systems that perform quality inspections, read barcodes, and print labels. Outside of lab device applications, EHMD can be used in light assembly and in the electronics industry.

The EHMD comes in a fully electric version or with a pneumatic gripper. When powered by the Festo multi-protocol servo drive CMMT-ST, EHMD grippers can grasp and turn with variable levels of force.

Festo

festo.com