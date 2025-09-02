Design World

Festo adds new sizes to EHMD grippers for laboratory automation

By |

Earlier this year, Festo added new sizes and capabilities to its EHMD line of compact grippers. These grippers are suitable for life science automation applications that require gripping and rotating small objects in confined spaces. An optional module with Z-compensation automatically adjusts to cap thread pitch without moving the Z-axis, eliminating changeover times. EHMD grippers come in 40-mm and now 50-mm sizes.

The EHMD is suitable for life science applications where small objects need to be gripped and turned in a confined space. Image: Festo

The EHMD is used in applications such as in vitro diagnostics, cell or genomic research, and quality inspection in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. This gripper line can also be used in the preparation and analysis of samples; loading centrifuges; gripping, rotating, and placing microwell plates; and opening and closing various-sized vials.

Combined with a 3D gantry and a camera, the EHMD can be integrated into systems that perform quality inspections, read barcodes, and print labels. Outside of lab device applications, EHMD can be used in light assembly and in the electronics industry.

The EHMD comes in a fully electric version or with a pneumatic gripper. When powered by the Festo multi-protocol servo drive CMMT-ST, EHMD grippers can grasp and turn with variable levels of force.

Festo
festo.com

Filed Under: Medical-device manufacture, Robotics • robotic grippers • end effectors
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Rachael Pasini

Rachael Pasini has a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering and a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from The Ohio State University. She has over 15 years of experience as a technical writer and taught college math and physics. As Editor-in-Chief of Design World and Engineering.com, and Senior Editor of Fluid Power World and R&D World, she covers automation, hydraulics, pneumatics, linear motion, motion control, additive manufacturing, advanced materials, robotics, and more.

Search Design World