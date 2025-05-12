Festo Didactic to showcase workforce development at Automate

Karolyn Ellingson, Head of Industrial Workforce Development, will demonstrate Festo Didactic’s learning systems at the organization’s Automate 2025 booth. “Festo Didactic offers unmatched hands-on training across a variety of automation fields,” Ellingson said. “Our learning materials and equipment are developed by automation experts to create safe, efficient, and realistic Industry 4.0 working environments, ensuring that each individual gains the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in modern manufacturing.”

Automate 2025 is the largest robotics and automation gathering in the Americas. The event serves as an important hub for industry professionals, innovators, and educators who each have a stake in keeping pace with the advancement of automation solutions. While the innovation presents excitement and opportunity, the STEM skills shortage remains a persistent challenge for employers. For 83% of manufacturers, attracting and retaining a quality workforce remains their top focus. Thus, in addition to showcasing cutting-edge automation technology, Automate 2025 is also a critical time for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and workforce development initiatives aimed at bridging the skills gap.

“We understand the challenges employers are facing when it comes to finding qualified workers. Festo Didactic is committed to enhancing workforce capabilities, increasing factory uptime, cost-savings, and output for manufacturers,” Ellingson added.

At the booth, Festo Didactic will feature two suitcase trainers to demonstrate the integration of a variable frequency drive (VFD) and a programmable logic controller (PLC). The demo will illustrate how a PLC can control and adjust the speed of a motor through a VFD, a fundamental concept in automation. The setup will also include a traffic light to visually indicate relay triggering and simulate machinery status, providing a dynamic and engaging example of automation principles.

Additional highlights at the Festo Didactic booth include:

New Training Courses: Festo Didactic is continually expanding its online course offerings and skill assessment capabilities to meet industrial hiring needs. Most recently, Didactic introduced Stepper and Servo Motor Control Technology Training Packages. Stepper and Servomotors are essential for precise and controlled motion. They enable automation, accuracy, and efficiency in a wide variety of industrial applications for increased productivity and competitiveness. To learn more about the benefits of having Stepper and Servo in classroom, please visit the Festo Didactic booth 1619 or contact Karolyn Ellingson [email protected].

Industry Certifications: Certifications demonstrate mastery of knowledge and specialized skill sets. Certifications can also improve job prospects, marketability to employers, and the continuation of postsecondary education. Today, workers with an industry-based certification are more likely to be employed than adults without such credentials. Festo’s Industry Certification Program (FICP) is designed to help close the STEM skills gap while increasing an individual’s earning potential. Developed by industry experts and educators, FICP’s approach to Industry 4.0 job training complements existing certificate, associate, and bachelor degree programs, offering three levels of certification towards career advancement. Last year, more than 11,000 Festo Industry Certifications were issued, increasing the total to 30,000+ certifications since the start of Festo Didactic’s partnership with NC3.