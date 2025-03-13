Design World

Festo introduces a multiprotocol servo drive and motor developer’s kit

Festo has introduced the CMMT-ST servo drive starter kit, providing control engineers and programmers with a cost-effective way to learn commissioning and sizing for Festo’s multiprotocol servo drives, which range from 300 W DC to 12 kW AC.

The Festo CMMT-ST servo drive, top, and EMMT-ST stepper motor are now packaged in a pre-application starter kit for developers.

Each of these developer’s kits contains a CMMT-ST 300 W servo drive, EMMT-ST stepper motor with battery-free multi-turn absolute encoder, motor cable, and connectors. CMMT-ST servo drives feature:

  • The integrated safety function safe torque off
  • Fast and easy commissioning with Festo Automation Suite
  • Data monitoring
  • Dynamic, point-to-point, and interpolating movement
  • Control of BLDC, stepper, and EC motors
  • Direct and secure cloud connectivity
  • Compact design

The EMMT-ST stepper motor features an absolute encoder, IP65 protection, optional holding brake, and control via a single cable. The developer’s starter kit includes QR codes that provide access to Festo Automation Suite for commissioning and Electric Motion Sizing for component sizing.

All Festo CMMT-ST DC and CMMT-AS AC servo drives are compatible with EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT, PROFINET, and Modbus TCP protocols. Users log onto the drive and select the protocol from a dropdown menu. This multiprotocol servo drive family reduces inventory and engineering effort with a consistent function block programming approach across all CMMT servo drives.

For more information, visit festo.com.

