Festo launches FPaKit for automated palletizing applications

The Festo FPaKit provides machine builders with a cost-effective option for entering the automated palletizing market. It offers a compact, ready-to-assemble system with features suited for efficient palletizing applications.

The two standard and one custom FPaKits are designed and configured for loads up to 110 lb (50 kg) and speeds between 4 and 10 boxes per minute. Each kit includes hardware and software from the Festo product catalog. Using an FPaKit helps reduce engineering time and commissioning effort for machine builders while supporting shorter development timelines and improved project efficiency. The kits also lower risk, as all catalog-based components are readily available, interoperable and supported globally by Festo.

According to a 2025 report from Data Intelo, the global gantry palletizing market is growing at a compound annual rate of 9.4%, reaching $2.7 billion USD by 2032. Data Intelo reports, “The adoption of Cartesian (gantry) palletizing robots is rising because of their capability to handle repetitive tasks with high precision and speed, which minimizes human error and lowers operational costs.”

While much of today’s focus is on the low acquisition cost of cobot palletizing systems, gantry palletizers offer several advantages over cobots and light payload industrial robots, including:

Greater payload capacity and complete workspace coverage

Higher operating speed and cycle rates

Efficient use of floor space

Axes and tooling tailored to the customer’s range of packaging, pallet pattern, and future needs

Worker-safe, high-speed operation

Simple linear mechanics for less wear and high reliability

Long service life with fewer maintenance issues

Machine builders select an FPaKit by load capacity: 44 lb (20 kg) for the LW2x kit, 66 lb (30 kg) for the LW3x kit, and up to 110 lb (50 kg) for the MW4x customized kit. Builders receive pre-set, sized and assembled axes and motors (Z-axis motor, including a brake), multiprotocol servo drives, hybrid controller with pre-installed palletizing software, cables, software license and user interface.

The hybrid edge controller provides discrete and motion control with connectivity to Festo’s CPX-AP-A integrated valve terminals and AP-I remote I/O systems. The kits can include an electric or pneumatic 90° rotary unit for the end-of-arm tool. Festo’s engineering tools help machine builders specify pneumatic and electric grippers or vacuum components, such as generators and suction cups, efficiently and accurately.

After the machine builder installs the unit on the frame and completes the electrical connections, the software setup can be performed quickly. The user interface guides the builder through a step-by-step commissioning process and presents relevant information and required actions in order of priority.

The new Festo palletizing software features choice of an intuitive, easy-to-use web browser interface (Chrome, Edge, or Firefox) that doesn’t require programming knowledge. There is a one-click auto-generate function to calculate optimal pack patterns. Automatic plausibility and limit-value checks are built in to ensure the pack pattern is functional. Users gain a 3D view of the pallet that can be rotated and zoomed for visual checks. Users can reposition packaged goods using a mouse. This system ensures operators are aware of the necessary interventions. The software enables convenient and easy changes to process details and monitors and records the status of the palletizing process.

Festo offers the AX Motion Insights Electric and Pneumatic subscription-based predictive analytics packages to increase uptime. Motion Insights Electric and Pneumatic lower inventory requirements because replacement parts can be ordered before on-machine component failure. Customers can also include Festo AX Data software, which enables the IT department to access data from operational technology.

CODI Manufacturing, Littleton, Colorado, is a machine builder in North America that recently applied the FPaKit.

CODI offers the FPaKit-based Flex Stack Pro twin-pallet palletizer for high-throughput operations – when one pallet is being loaded, the other discharges – and the Flex Stack line of single pallet palletizers. The Flex Stack is also ideal for de-palletizing and for palletizing mixed product pallets. CODI plans to include tier-sheets with glue options in the future.

