Festo System Configurator unifies pneumatic and electric design

Festo introduced the System Configurator, a free online engineering tool that lets OEMs, system integrators and distributors design automation systems that combine pneumatic and electric motion, remote I/O and IO-Link devices within a single workflow. The tool integrates sizing, configuration and commissioning steps to help teams streamline system design and reduce iteration before hardware is ordered.

It targets applications such as packaging, material handling, assembly and custom machine builds where projects often mix pneumatic and electric technologies and require coordination across disciplines. System Configurator is intended to help users define system architecture, select components and verify compatibility earlier in the design process.

Inside the workflow

Engineers can use a workflow aligned with common machine design steps:

Select the PLC and fieldbus to define the control architecture

Drag and drop servo drives, remote I/O, valve terminals and IO-Link devices, including third-party IO-Link components

Size axes, configure components and select cables and accessories within the same interface

Group components into cabinet and machine modules to support control-panel layout planning and potential cabinet size reductions

Check compatibility and generate a bill of materials (BOM)

Save and share projects across sales and engineering teams to keep a single design reference from concept through commissioning

System Configurator is intended to help keep early pneumatic, electric and I/O selections consistent as a project moves from specification through engineering and commissioning. Previously, sizing, configuration and documentation were handled in separate tools and often combined manually. Festo System Configurator consolidates these steps into one environment so engineers can work from a single model and reduce rework and documentation errors.

Festo has integrated three sizing and selection tools into its System Configurator: Handling Guide Online, Electric Motion Sizing and Pneumatic Sizing. This allows engineers to move between electric and pneumatic design choices within a single model, supporting faster sizing workflows and helping reduce configuration errors.

With sizing and configuration available within the same environment, teams can select compatible pneumatic, motion and remote I/O components earlier in the design process and reduce the likelihood of mismatches or rework.

For more information, visit festo.com.