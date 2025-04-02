Festo unveils Incredible Machine for 100th anniversary

To mark its 100th anniversary, Festo has designed an extraordinary application, the Incredible Machine. Inspired by a Rube Goldberg machine, it illustrates the evolution of automation technology by linking sequential movements. This installation showcases Festo’s expertise across various automation technologies.

A look into the future of automation

The Incredible Machine demonstrates various motion technologies, including pneumatic, electric, and digital systems, as well as their integration. It showcases key industries where Festo operates and explores potential future developments in automation.

A small movement can initiate a series of actions, much like a butterfly’s wings setting off a chain reaction. The eMotionButterfly serves as the starting impulse for the machine, which operates across 12 modules along a 46-foot path. This automated sequence reflects both the history and future of automation. The system incorporates over 1,000 Festo components and 1.12 miles of tubing and cables to demonstrate various motion functions.

Motion in automation

Whether pushing, turning, lifting, positioning or relocating workpieces, materials and products during their production process, whether dosing, filling, throttling or pumping liquids and bulk materials in the process industry: motion is involved everywhere in industrial manufacturing processes. As a specialist in automation, Festo has made motion its core business.

The machine is not a purchasable product, but rather an innovation carrier that demonstrates the range of technical solutions in automation technology. Festo also wants to show how important freedom for creativity and inventiveness are to maintain a leading position in global competition. Festo aims to support customers with advanced electrical, pneumatic, and digital solutions, along with training programs from Festo Didactic.

Innovations can solve specific problems and have the potential to change entire sectors and create new industries. The driving forces behind these innovations are the ecosystems of customers and partners who are looking for solutions to their challenges. The machine’s sequence covers industries such as battery production for electric vehicles, laboratory automation in life sciences, intralogistics, and semiconductor manufacturing. It also highlights the company’s history and concludes with a look at future actuator technology.

For more information, visit festo.com.