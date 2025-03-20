Festo’s 100th anniversary and an “Incredible Machine” on tap for 2025 Hannover Messe

When I caught up with Festo Corp. at the recent Hannover Press Preview, I learned from Sabine Lückfeldt of the company’s Corporate Communications department about a very special machine that will be featured in the company’s booth at Hannover Messe 2025,

“We’re looking forward to Festo’s 100th anniversary, and as part of that, we designed the Festo Incredible Machine. It will be shown in Hanover. We’ll start with the eMotionButterfly from Festo, which will set the whole machine in motion. And then you’ll see about 14 meters of incredibleness with motion technologies from Festo with electric, pneumatics, and digital. We will have a short look back into our history, as well as a bigger look into the future,” said Lückfeldt. “The machine will be our highlight exhibit this year, but visitors will experience a large booth full of solutions for all kinds of industries.”

The machine, which will be presented for the first time at the Hannover Messe 2025, is based on the principle of a Rube Goldberg machine. While it does not manufacture a specific product, instead it tells the story of motion in automation technology that has significantly influenced the family-owned company. It will take advantage of many different materials and technical devices.

The company said that the application will demonstrate its diverse skills and extensive expertise in the field of automation technology — as well as its innovative corporate spirit. After all, inventiveness and a pioneering spirit have been part of the company’s DNA from the very beginning. Just as the flap of a butterfly’s wings can trigger a chain of movements, sometimes a small impulse brings about significant industrial changes.

As Lückfeldt described, the eMotionButterfly will set the machine in motion. This impulse starts a fascinating journey of movements within the machine: into a world of industrial automation in which standing still is not an option, characterized by innovation and progress. It will demonstrate Festo’s use of motion technologies — whether pneumatic, electric, digital, or a combination.

The specific details of the machine are still a secret. You’ll have to venture to Hannover Messe to see it in person. Visit Festo’s booth at the fair in hall 7, booth A32.