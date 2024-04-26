Fight power outages and disruptions with an uninterrupted and universal power solution

Dig into the specs and story of an innovative DC power solution that works with every AC input for DC powered components.

Every industry faces challenges with consistent power supply. When facilities lose power unexpectedly, a variety of problems can ensue. Altech, a leader in automation and control components, addresses these issues by providing a DC UPS system that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source–typically mains power–fails. Unlike traditional UPS systems that convert alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) for battery storage and then back to AC for the load, our DC UPS system operates entirely on DC power.

DC UPS systems are often used in applications where DC power is the primary source, such as telecommunications, data centers, industrial automation, and renewable energy systems. They offer advantages like higher efficiency, faster response times, and simpler design compared to AC UPS systems. Additionally, they can integrate seamlessly with DC-powered equipment without additional converters.

“We can supply and power any component with a DC input,” said Laszlo Gyorgypal, product manager and quality assurance manager at Altech. “One of the biggest challenges the industry has is when the power goes out or sags loads will turn off and require a safe restart. For this reason, many installations require communication, a delayed or controlled shutdown, or a notification to be sent. So we came up with the DC power solution, which is a battery charger, a power supply, and a load controller built into a single unit.”

The comprehensive design and functionality of the CBI all-in-one UPS power solution allows for a nearly universal AC input voltage between 96 and 305VAC. Regardless of what the available supply AC voltage is, units can be connected to the main source anywhere in the world. This allows power to continue to flow uninterrupted to a DC load. Altech offers the broadest variety of load voltage and current options, that includes 12VDC, 24VDC, and 48VDC up to 35A.

“On the output side, the power solution has several huge advantages that the market requires,” Gyorgypal said. “The CBI units are an all-in-one intelligent power solutions controlled by a microprocessor; which includes an AC/DC power supply, battery chargers, and a battery control system. This means it provides multiple levels of charging and automated load control.” Altech’s power solution includes recovery, boost, and trickle charging, which are based on the health and current charge of the battery.

“The unit turns on in boost charge mode, which means the maximum power is being allocated to the battery, and that runs for about 5–10 minutes, depending on how the unit was set up and the battery charge status, because this is adjusted automatically,” Gyorgypal said. “Then there is absorption mode, which is the constant voltage where it tries to fill up the battery. We also have a fast charge mode used when you need to charge the battery quickly. Finally, the unit sets in trickle charge mode to make sure the battery is fully charged and available in case of a power outage or disruption.”

The intelligent charging of this power solution ensures operators’ equipment will never lose power and they can be fully aware of the health of their batteries. Altech also knew it was vital to make this solution as accessible to the industry as possible, so while operators can customize their units in a variety of ways, the unit itself is compatible with virtually every common battery type.

The unit is also highly durable to severe temperatures. “One of the biggest challenges the industry has is if a unit will operate in a low temperature or if it can work effectively in high temperatures,” Gyorgypal said. “Because these units are often used outside, Altech made sure its units can be operated at minus 40º C and can be operated up to 70º C. With higher temperatures, we have some degrading, but it can operate safely. You just have to design your system around those requirements and there’s a solution for your challenges.”

Altech’s CBI All-in-One UPS power solution represents a significant advancement in mitigating the impacts of power disruptions across various industries, ensuring operations remain uninterrupted through its intelligent, adaptable charging system and compatibility with all common battery types. This innovative system addresses the immediate challenge of maintaining power and ensures operational resilience in extreme temperatures, marking a pivotal step toward enhancing reliability and efficiency in automated and controlled environments.

CBI All-in-One Power Solution Specifications Overview

Power supply, battery charger, battery care module, and backup module in one device

Three charging modes

Compact, rugged metal case

Available in 12VDC, 24VDC, AND 48VDC

Temperature range: minus 40º C – 70º C

Suitable for most common battery types

Adjustable charging current

Easy battery diagnosis and fault identification either by LED or external devices

Status contacts

High efficiency up to 91% through switching technology

Several output protectors, such as short circuit, overload, deep battery discharge, etc.

Real-time diagnostics

DIN-rail mountable

Pairs with conventional battery types including: open lead acid, sealed lead acid, lead gel, and Ni-Cd

Microprocessor-controlled

Small size

3-year warranty

Ethernet SNMP V3, Modbus RTU / TCP/IP and HTTPS interfaces

