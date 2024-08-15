FIL20 I/O HUB WITH IO-LINK

Turck is adding to its family of IO-Link single input/output (SIO) hubs with both the FIL small (8 points) and FIL large (16 points) variants. These hubs are ideal for use by machine builders and integrators in a range of industries.
Reduces device requirements by allowing SIO to be integrated into an IO-Link master.
Reduces cabling requirements since these products do not require shielding on the communication cables.
Reduces network traffic by eliminating a standalone block that would require an IP address.
