Flange components enhance PBC15 cable connector capabilities

binder has introduced flange components for its PBC15 cable connector system, designed for industrial applications requiring compact and robust connectors capable of transmitting high currents and voltages. The PBC15 connector system is suitable for transmitting power and signals via cable, with shielding options available for applications demanding high signal integrity or electromagnetic transmission. The system is applicable in drive technology, automation, intralogistics, and mechanical engineering, including use in fans, pumps, and packaging machines.

The new flange components are available as plugs and sockets with locking mechanisms, in both unshielded plastic and shielded versions with metal components. They accommodate standard wire cross-sections of 1.5 mm² and 2.5 mm² with wire lengths of 250 mm, allowing for current transmission up to 16 A at 630 V. The components feature an M20x1.5 mounting thread for direct installation in customer-specific housings, devices, or motor housings using a locknut. A quick locking mechanism is achievable with a quarter turn. The flange components are cross-manufacturer compatible according to DIN EN IEC 61076-2-116, providing flexibility for various industrial applications.