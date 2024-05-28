Flexiv joins the Siemens Xcelerator Ecosystem to provide adaptive robotic solutions to China

Flexiv is proud to announce a strategic cooperation agreement with Siemens, as it officially joins the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem.

This collaboration will enable Flexiv and Siemens to co-create and deliver adaptive robotic application solutions to a diverse array of industries within the world’s largest robotics market.

What is the Siemens Xcelerator?

Flexiv’s range of adaptive robots, designed to provide operators with versatile general-purpose automation solutions, seamlessly integrate industrial-grade force control with cutting-edge AI technology.

Mimicking the flexibility and dexterity of a human arm, Flexiv’s robots continuously learn and improve their skills through instinctive reactions and conditioned reflexes, akin to human behavior. This is primarily achieved through precise real-time force feedback combined with visual guidance, offering an unmatched ability to operate in complex and dynamic environments while completing tasks in a human-like manner.

As a member of the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem, Flexiv will leverage the Siemens Workflow Canvas platform, an integrated IT/OT development kit, to create customized adaptive robotic applications.

This streamlined program creation is further enhanced by the Workflow Canvas, which facilitates rapid digital integration of IT and OT, enabling seamless domain knowledge integration and value extraction. Through a graphical drag-and-drop interface, a standardized common information model, a cross-platform SPIDR executor, and data fusion capabilities from IIH and Data Layer, the Workflow Canvas provides a digitally integrated delivery solution with customizable, open, and agile options for complex industrial scenarios.

“We are thrilled to join the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem,” said Yunfan Gao, Flexiv’s Marketing Director. “Workflow Canvas users will soon be able to effortlessly leverage adaptive robotic functions and rapidly implement a series of applications across multiple industries. Our goal is to combine Flexiv’s innovative R&D capabilities with Siemens’ expertise in digitalization to empower more industry customers.”

Qin Cheng, General Manager of Siemens Xcelerator China, added:

“Including Flexiv, the Siemens Xcelerator ecosystem now has 84 partners. This evolving network will deliver more joint solutions on Siemens’ open digital business platform, offering enhanced opportunities for the digital transformation of Chinese enterprises. By cooperating with Flexiv, we can work together to create a sea of new manufacturing possibilities.”

