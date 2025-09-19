Flir launches iXX-Series app-enabled thermal cameras for inspections

Flir, a Teledyne Technologies company, has introduced the iXX-Series of app-enabled thermal cameras for asset condition monitoring, building inspection, and related applications. Built on Flir’s new ACE platform, the iXX combines app support with a thermography inspection tool to provide scalable and connected monitoring. The cameras integrate directly with Flir Assetlink browser-based software, which links radiometric images to an asset hierarchy structure to help organize workflows and provide operational insights.

Traditional thermal inspections can be complex, inconsistent, and difficult to scale. These limitations may affect safety and productivity. The new Flir iXX uses an app-based platform designed to simplify inspections, standardize data, and support scaling across teams and sites.

Making thermal inspections more accessible

About 60% of maintenance teams report a shortage of skilled thermographers. The new Flir iXX-Series includes app-guided workflows that help maintenance staff perform inspections more consistently and safely, regardless of experience level.

The FLIR iXX comes with everything needed to get started, even providing an onboarding app to ensure successful adoption. The result is a shallower learning curve for less experienced users looking to perform expert-level inspections and accurately assess asset condition.

Streamlined reporting and asset monitoring

Reporting can take up to 50% of a technician’s time using traditional workflows. With connected workflows, this time is significantly reduced, allowing users to focus more on inspections.

The iXX includes Flir’s Assetlink browser-based software, which enables users to plan inspections, link thermal images to asset data, and generate inspection reports. Trend visualization provides insight into asset conditions over time, while dashboard data displays support clearer communication and help operators understand condition monitoring programs.

Direct cloud integration takes place via Wi-Fi or LTE (certain models only) for immediate uploading, organization, and sharing of data, as well as seamless reporting and analysis. Operatives can send and receive messages, emails, and even video calls directly from the device to stay connected with their team.

Importantly, Flir is accredited to ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), with the iXX supporting device management app deployment to ensure the secure handling of data behind a firewall.

Industry-wide beneficiaries

Although the Flir iXX-Series is designed for a range of applications, the cameras are suited for electrical and mechanical inspections in manufacturing, industrial, commercial, data center, and utility settings, helping identify faults early. Enterprise-level condition monitoring programs with asset hierarchy, cloud-based data management, and team collaboration can also use the Flir iXX with Assetlink. Additional applications include building diagnostics and facility maintenance, such as moisture detection, HVAC performance checks, and energy loss assessments.

Crystal-clear thermal images are assured for all users with up to 480 × 640 resolution and Flir-patented MSX enhancement, which embosses visible details on to thermal images for faster problem identification. The hardware includes an 8 MP visual camera and a large, high-resolution touchscreen. All iXX models offer 40 mK NETD thermal resolution and ±2°C (±3.6°F) accuracy.

To learn more about iXX and Assetlink, visit flir.com/iXX.