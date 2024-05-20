Food Packaging: A Flexible Future and the Shelf-Ready Revolution

For this first release in the WTWH Packaging and Processing series, we asked food manufacturers to reflect on their experiences with flexible and shelf-ready packaging, two closely related formats that have found traction in the food industry. In this report, you will hear from food industry professionals about what their greatest challenges are with flexible food packaging, where they see flexible and shelf-ready formats going in the future, and what more they need from OEMs and suppliers to support the growth of flexible and shelf-ready packaging in the food industry. This report walks readers through a stepped process exploring what challenges food packagers face with flexible formats, how food packagers have adjusted their operations to accommodate flexible formats, and most importantly, how OEMs and suppliers can better support their flexible packaging customers in the food industry. In addition to flexible packaging, this report will take a shallow dive into the evolution of shelf-ready packaging to understand how food packagers are adjusting their operations to accommodate shelf-ready packaging formats.

