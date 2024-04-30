Force sensor offers IO-Link option for faster measurements

To help engineers working in production and assembly lines – or those handling test challenges that require measurements of tensile/compressive forces in confined spaces – HBK has released the U93A, an easy to mount miniature force sensor with the option of digital and analog interfaces.

The U93A is available as traditional passive mV/V sensor or users can order the force transducer with different hardwired amplifier modules. Models with 0–10 V or 4–20 mA are available, as well as a digital module with IO–Link interface.

IO–Link is an established and standardized interface, allowing the integration of HBK force sensors into any PLC system in a cost effective and time saving manner. As with all HBK smart sensors, the IO–Link version comes with many beneficial features such as the sensor health warning, which enables the sensor to compare conditions concerning temperature and force introduced within the limits of the sensor. When limits are exceeded, the sensor sends a warning to prevent failure. Limit switches, filter or digital outputs are included as well, helping to solve typical challenges in the world of production and assembly.

Transducer Electronic Data Sheet (TEDS) and various practical cable lengths are also an option, as well ready-mounted plugs for HBK instruments. This allows users to easily expand their testing capabilities – and the configurations offered means the sensor can also be integrated as a part of a machine or in an assembly line.

The robust sensor is IP68 rated, rust-free, has cables resistant to most operating substances (oils, cleaning agents, etc), and is suitable for use in drag chains, making it ideal for laboratory-based tests and tough environments, such as vehicle engines, outside measurements, or moving machinery parts.

This miniature sensor has been tested in an electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) laboratory according to IEC standards, shock and vibration test – and is also compliant with international standards. Despite its specialized, compact construction, it remains extremely resistant to lateral forces and bending moments.

U93A is the successor of the established U93, with many improvements: it operates to HBK accuracy class 0.2, instead of the previous 0.5, providing the user with precision measurements. It has excellent temperature characteristics, low hysteresis and a small linearity error.

