Forecasters say Additive Manufacturing Software market to reach $6.2 billion in 2031

SmarTech Analysis has published a new iteration of a market study, “Opportunities in Additive Manufacturing Software Markets 2023.” The study indicates that 3D printing software revenues will reach $6.2B in 2031 compared with $1.2B this year.

The additive manufacturing software market is evolving at a pace consistent with the printer segment of the last two years and is expected to grow faster than previously projected. The leading trend in the segment powering this expansion is the connecting of key elements of the AM software workflow, now well-defined after years of development, into end-to-end platforms.

This report focuses on the future of additive manufacturing software functions, which are centered around process simulation, intelligent design optimization, and additive manufacturing execution systems (MES). It also provides an analysis of the current state of the market showing how AM software is now growing well beyond the somewhat niche-like status it once occupied.

The report also includes a comprehensive market sizing and ten-year market forecast with breakouts by (1) software tool type, (2) adopting end-user industry, and (3) opportunities for software by additive technology segment for both polymer and metals.

From the report:

• There is an almost palpable sense of urgency to deliver on flexible, resilient, and digitally enabled manufacturing heading into 2023 and beyond. Software solutions for additive manufacturing are, therefore, more than ever, the key to ensuring the industry’s long-term success.

• Throughout 2021 and 2022, numerous entities have released various forms of end-to-end software platforms that seek to integrate key elements of the AM process into a single software environment. Companies such as Stratasys/GrabCAD, GE Additive, and 3D Systems all now offer some form of integrated end-to-end workflow platform.

SmarTech Analysis

www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/opportunities-in-additive-manufacturing-software-markets-2023/