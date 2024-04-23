Formlabs launches Form 4, its fastest 3D Printer

Formlabs recently unveiled its fastest, most reliable 3D printer for professionals with the launch of Form 4 and Form 4B. The new flagship resin 3D printer includes Formlabs’ proprietary new Low Force Display (LFD) print engine, updates to the company’s library of industry-leading resins, new automated post-processing, and an improved user experience. Form 4’s up to five times faster print speeds will unlock new levels of productivity for product designers, engineers, manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and innovators to take design risks and accelerate time to market.

Form 4 highlights include:

Fast print speeds: Prints two to five times faster than Form 3+, depending on the material, enabling same-hour iteration or batch production with masked stereolithography (mSLA) technology. Complete most prints in under two hours and small parts in minutes of cycle time. Achieve maximum vertical print speeds of 100 mm per hour.

LFD print engine: A departure from laser and galvanometer technology, Form 4 features an ultra high power backlight (16 mW/cm 2 ), proprietary release texture, Light Processing Unit 4 (LPU 4), and dual-layer, flexible film resin tank.

), proprietary release texture, Light Processing Unit 4 (LPU 4), and dual-layer, flexible film resin tank. Reliability: Industry-leading print success thanks to validated print settings, precision heating, force sensing, and debris detection.

Enhanced part finishing: 50-micron pixels, highly collimated light, advanced pixel smoothing, and light touch supports.

Intuitive to use: Anyone can learn to print in 15 minutes — featuring automatic resin handling, instant material changes, automated post-processing, and quick release build platform technology.

40% lower cost per part: Delivering affordability with long-lasting resin tanks (75,000+ layers) and Light Processing Unit (1M+ layers), lower resin pricing, 30% larger print volume, and 3.5 times higher throughput.

In addition to the new printers, Formlabs introduced six new resins to its industry-leading resin library, including:

Four newly reformulated General Purpose Resins that take advantage of the Form 4 ecosystem to print two to five times faster than Form 3 with improved toughness and color.

Fast Model Resin for high-speed prototypes and production of orthodontic models.

Precision Model Resin for highly accurate dental models.

Additionally, Form 4 is validated to use 17+ other performance materials from Formlabs’ materials library, with new materials to be added regularly. Form 4B, designed for innovative healthcare professionals in the dental and medical industries, is compatible with 15 additional biocompatible materials.

Formlabs

formlabs.com