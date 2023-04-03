Four axes XYZ-goniometer stages from OES

OES (Optimal Engineering Systems, Inc.) is unveiling its new XYZ-Goniometer Series of Four-axes Stages. Any of the three Goniometers Stages with +/- 10 degrees, +/- 15 degrees or +/- 45 degrees of travel can be integrated with X, Y, and Z axis stages with 15 mm, 30 mm, 50 mm, 75 mm, or larger than 100 mm of linear travel linear in any combination of X, Y, and Z axes. These stages are the suitable choices for: Crystallography, metrology, light measurement, mirror positioning, laser scanning, drilling and machining, reverse engineering, inspection, assembly, measurements, tracking, and inspection and optical bench applications.

Each axis of these black anodized aluminum alloy stages features high-precision crossed roller bearings. The 15 mm, 30 mm, 50 mm, and 75 mm linear axes feature high precision 1 mm per turn lead screws, and the larger than 100 mm linear travel stage has a 4 mm per turn lead screw. For higher resolutions and greater travel speeds, servo motors are available.

This series of four axes stages feature four motor options. The -01 option is Stepper Motor driven, the -02 option is Three Phase-Servo Motor driven with a Quadrature Optical Encoder, the -03 is DC Servo Motor Driven with a Quadrature Optical Encoder, and the -04 option is Stepper Motor Driven with Quadrature Optical Encoders for position verification.

The Goniometer axis is equipped with a HOME switch to signal the motion controller the ZERO position. Each Goniometer axis can be mounted for horizontal (pictured) or vertical rotation, and they have a pattern of precision mounting holes for mounting fixtures, mirrors, etc. The linear axes are equipped with limit switches to signal the motion controller that end of travel is reached.

Each of these stages can be ordered with a fully plug-and-play compatible multi-axis motion controller for any motor combination from OES.

OES

www.oesincorp.com