Four new power transmission/motion control categories introduced for PIE Technology Platform

Bearing Specialists Association (BSA) and the Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) announce the introduction of conveyors/material handling, couplings, motors, and linear bearings (round shaft) to the PIE Technology Platform™ (PIE).

These additional product categories bring the total bearing and power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) categories available to 32. Additional categories in development include open gearing, enclosed gearing, and adjustable/variable speed drives.

The essential tool for channel partners, PIE is a cloud-based platform giving manufacturers and distributors of industrial products access to the most comprehensive catalog for the exchange of rich content product information. Providing efficient and seamless communication of accurate, real-time data strengthens channel partner collaboration and advances online sales. Whether a distributor offers a simple online catalog or a full e-commerce experience, PIE ensures end customers have the most current and reliable product information. With data reliability at its core, PIE builds the trust that fosters customer loyalty and long-term success.

With 24/7/365 access to PIE-compliant manufacturer partner content, distributors can map rich product data to their company-specific PIM system, website or end-user digital communication using an automated tool. The single, secure, and standard platform is only accessible to authorized distributor partners, ensuring manufacturers can protect and maintain product data ownership. Both manufacturers and distributors benefit from reduced errors and staff time spent correcting inaccurate or outdated content.

PTDA

ptda.org