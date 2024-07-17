FRABA Group announces new China-based business unit

The FRABA Group, an international supplier of sensors for industrial motion control and safety systems, has announced the opening of a new business unit in China. The new company, named the FRABA Industrial Automation (Shanghai) Company, Limited ((福瑞博工业自动化(上海)有限公司), will serve the rapidly expanding Chinese industrial automation market. The company was established in March 2024 as a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE)

When selecting a way to express the acronym “FRABA” in Chinese characters, the launch team chose characters that convey a commitment to customer satisfaction and success, a dedication to innovation, and an ambition to succeed in this dynamic environment.

“FRABA has been actively involved in Asia since 2001, when we first established a relationship with a Shanghai-based distributor” comments Christian Leeser, FRABA’s CEO and majority shareholder. “Since then, we have expanded our presence by establishing a regional headquarters in Singapore in 2009 and by steadily growing our team and distribution network in China.” The new Shanghai-based company is another milestone on FRABA’s journey towards establishing a strong presence in Asia, bringing the immediate benefit of improved services for customers in China. For the initial launch, the company’s focus will be on enabling domestic sales transactions and reducing delivery times. The new company will also be authorized to resolve issues with customers. Future possibilities include the development of warehouse facilities and even local manufacture. The recruitment and training of talented local staff will be key to the success of these initiatives.

Leeser adds that “This is an exciting development for the FRABA Group and underlines our strong commitment to China’s very dynamic industrial automation sector. We believe that FRABA’s leading edge technologies, combined with the Chinese spirit of innovation, will be a recipe for prosperity and success for ourselves and for our customers.”

About FRABA

The FRABA group is made up of a closely integrated set of business units that provide technically advanced products and services for industrial customers. The group’s history dates to 1918, when its predecessor, Franz Baumgartner elektrische Apparate GmbH, was established in Cologne, Germany, to manufacture electrical relays. Since then, the company has played a trendsetting role in the development of motion control sensors such as rotary encoders and inclinometers (Sold by the POSITAL business unit) and Wiegand sensors for motion sensing and energy harvesting (UBITO), The CREDEMUS business unit provides a digital platform and support services for high-complexity, low-volume manufacturing operations. FRABA has a global reach with subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia, along with and sales and distribution partners worldwide.

For more information, visit www.fraba.com.