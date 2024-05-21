FRABA Group marks 2023 with increased sales and a new technology center

In 2023 the FRABA Group, a maker of industrial motion control sensors, enjoyed a 16% increase in overall business activity. Sales for the year increased to €46 million. Also, the group opened a new office and R&D center in Cluj, Romania. “FRABA is an international company with a strong commitment to technology and innovation,” said Christian Leeser, FRABA’s CEO and majority shareholder. “Locating our new office in a city with a well-regarded technical university is an important element in our strategy for attracting talented and energetic employees.”

The year also saw significant progress in the rollout of a new generation of products for the POSITAL and UBITO business units. “Our NEXTGEN initiative has had two main objectives. The first, naturally, has been to make certain that our products incorporate the most efficient and up-to-date technologies. The second has been reorganizing our supply chains to avoid the problems we encountered during the COVID crisis. In our key Wiegand sensor business, we have invested in the development of a new in-house designed ASIC that will make us less dependent on external suppliers,” said Lesser. Another highlight of 2023 has been the ramping up of production at FRABA’s factory in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. This facility features

a semi-automated computer-guided production system designed for high-volume manufacturing. It addresses a growing demand for Wiegand components for event sensing and energy harvesting while also increasing manufacturing capacity for POSITAL’s popular kit encoders. Output of Wiegand sensors was twice the volume achieved in 2022 while production of kit encoders has almost tripled.

While FRABA experienced solid growth in 2023, there are signs of economic headwinds, including a weakening inflow of orders from machinery manufacturers. “We are confident that our mix of a highly responsive business culture and advanced products will bring us long-term success. However, we recognize that we may face challenges in the early months of 2024,” said Leeser.

