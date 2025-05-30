FRABA Group responds to 2024 sales decline with investments and expansion plans

After a difficult market environment in 2024, the FRABA Group, a manufacturer of sensors for industrial motion control, is planning for future growth through investments in new technologies and business initiatives.

The company reported a decrease in sales in 2024, with revenues declining from €46 million in 2023 to €43 million in 2024. Christian Leeser, CEO and majority shareholder explains: “We saw a significant sales increase in 2023 as customers re-filled inventories after pandemic- induced supply chain disruptions. However, once warehouses were filled, order volumes decreased. This situation, which was shared by many in the industry, was particularly evident in the early months of 2024. However, orders have rebounded since then across product lines and the company anticipates healthy growth in 2025.”

FRABA experienced a sales slowdown in Europe and North America, while Asian markets were less affected. In response, the company increased production of its POSITAL kit encoders at its manufacturing facility in Malaysia, which now employs around 70 people. Additionally, FRABA established a trading company in Shanghai to improve service for POSITAL and UBITO customers.

In response to increasing barriers to international trade, FRABA is considering opportunities to leverage the strength of its digitally enabled production system by establishing new factories in the U.S.A. and China. These facilities would enable the company to reduce delivery times and enhance customer support in these markets.

In 2024, the FRABA group invested in research, development, and product updates. The UBITO business unit introduced a redesigned Wiegand sensor, established an automated production facility for Wiegand wire, and developed a new ASIC module for event sensing and counting. This chip operates using the energy produced by a Wiegand sensor, reducing the need for backup batteries. During the same period, POSITAL reported growth in sales of its kit encoder products.

FRABA believes that its mix of advanced products, modern production methods, and participation in global markets will support continued business growth.

For more information, visit fraba.com.