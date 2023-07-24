From ashes to innovation: new 3D-printed home is resilient to wildfires

Emergent, an advanced construction technology company, recently announced the completion of the first 3D Concrete Printed (3DCP) home in California. The event marks a significant milestone, with the property conforming fully to the state’s stringent building codes, the most rigorous in the United States, driven by regional seismic activity.

The landmark project at 1,200 ft2 (110 m2), unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony near Redding’s Reginato Boat Ramp last week, exemplifies Emergent’s commitment to revolutionizing construction techniques. Using COBOD’s state-of-the-art 3D printing technology, the firm aims to create homes that are more durable, disaster-resilient, and in tune with the surrounding environment.

“Emergent is not just changing how we build, but also how we live and work,” said Joe Chimenti, director of community development at Emergent. “We’re preparing a new generation of tech-driven construction professionals armed with the skills to reshape the industry.”

The design of the Wildfire Restoration House, the inaugural Emergent Home, is the brainchild of Benjamin Albertson. This innovative architect envisioned a design that resonates with the countless homeowners who have lost their properties to the devastating forest fires prevalent in California and beyond.

“These homes were once part of the Wildland Urban Interface, deeply connected to the forests surrounding them,” said Albertson. “Using COBOD’s innovative 3D printers, we’ve created a home built in concrete that is not only more resilient to wildfires but also maintains a beautiful connection to the natural landscapes. COBOD’s 3D printing capabilities allowed for the creation of undulating, organic wall shapes. Paired with floor-to-ceiling windows, the design offers a stunning visual connection, akin to looking through the trees of a forest.”

Emergent collaborated with AccessHome, the City of Redding, and Don Ajamian Construction to realize this project, aiming to alleviate housing challenges by providing this move-in-ready home to a deserving family.

“We are incredibly proud that our technology contributed to creating a home compliant with California’s strict building code,” said Philip Lund-Nielsen, co-founder and head of Americas at COBOD. “Emergent’s success underscores that our technology is a tool that helps to transform construction methods and meet rigorous standards, no matter how strict they are.”

With its headquarters in Redding, CA, Emergent continues to pioneer fire-resistant, eco-friendly residential and commercial construction. The company’s solutions promise optimized construction processes and superior building capabilities, supporting global community development.

Watch this video to explore the first 3D-printed house in California from the inside:

COBOD

cobod.com

Emergent

emergent-3d.com