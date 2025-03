Galco acquires Brozelco to expand industrial automation services

Galco Industrial Electronics, Inc. has acquired Brozelco, Inc., a Tennessee-based industrial automation solutions provider specializing in engineering, system integration, fabrication, and contracting. The acquisition expands Galco’s capabilities in custom control solutions, electrical projects, and hazardous location-certified system integration.

Brozelco provides automation, mining, utilities, manufacturing, and industrial contracting services in Rockford, Chattanooga, and Kingsport, TN.

Brozelco will continue operating under its established name, maintaining customer and supplier relationships while using Galco’s industrial distribution network, e-commerce capabilities, repair services, and engineering resources.

The collaboration expands capabilities in industrial automation, control, power distribution, and technical services, supporting customers across various industries and regions.

For more information, visit galco.com.