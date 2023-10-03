Galil achieves UL/CSA Certification for its range of controller series

Galil Motion Control has attained UL/CSA certification for several of its premier controller series. This milestone exemplifies Galil’s undying commitment to advancing safety, reliability, and quality in the products it delivers to customers globally.

The prestigious certifications attained are UL 61800-5-1/CAN CSA C22.2 No. 274, which governs adjustable speed electrical power drive systems, and UL 61010-1/CAN CSA 22.2 No. 61010-1, which stipulates safety requirements for electrical equipment utilized for measurement, control, and laboratory use. These accolades further cement Galil’s position as a trailblazer in manufacturing high-standard products.

This significant achievement encompasses the following series of controllers:

DMC-41×3

DMC-40×0

DMC-500×0

DMC-3x01x

RIO-471xx

Through rigorous performance, environmental, and electrical safety testing, these controllers were thoroughly evaluated and proven to meet the stringent criteria set forth by the UL/CSA certification standards. The entire process was detailed and aimed to ensure that each product not only meets but exceeds the highest standards of quality and safety.

Customers using Galil’s newly certified controller series can now have augmented confidence in the safe and reliable operation of these products within their respective applications. It’s a testament to Galil’s continuous pursuit to lead the industry in providing solutions that are both innovative and dependable.

Galil Motion Control invites industry partners, stakeholders, and customers to explore the superior benefits of its UL/CSA certified series of controllers, which are now synonymous with both cutting-edge technology and unwavering safety.

For more information about Galil’s Motion Controller product family, visit:

https://www.electromate.com/manufacturers/automation-component-manufacturers/galil-motion-control/.