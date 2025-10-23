Garvey launches Aluminum Bi-Flo accumulation table

Columbus McKinnon Corporation business Garvey has introduced a new product line to its portfolio—the Aluminum Bi-Flo accumulation table. Garvey provides conveying, accumulation, and automation solutions for industries including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and material handling.

The Aluminum Bi-Flo from Garvey is designed to help manufacturers optimize product accumulation and movement, reducing bottlenecks and improving line uptime.

The Aluminum Bi-Flo is built for compact and efficient operation, using a single motor to drive three modular chain sets in different directions for product recirculation within a small footprint. Its design is straightforward, durable, energy-efficient and compatible with existing production lines. The shift from a stainless-steel frame in the original Bi-Flo to an aluminum frame in this version reduces costs and extends the use of Garvey’s accumulation technology to applications that do not require washdown capability.

Companies looking to achieve lean manufacturing can consider the Aluminum Bi-Flo as a key reducer of energy and space in your factory. Due to its low motor count, this accumulation table provides a notable energy cost difference compared to other accumulation technologies.

The product is available in three configurations to suit different applications. The one-outfeed-lane setup is used when bulk products need to be introduced to a line in a single file. The one-infeed-lane option suits end-of-line applications where product output varies, helping to prevent backups and line stoppages. The third configuration, with one infeed and one outfeed lane, serves as an accumulation station to balance production flow and maintain consistent operation across equipment.

Other features that the Aluminum Bi-Flo offers manufacturers include:

Optimized product transfer: Flush side in/outfeeds enable stable side transfers. Optional nosebar configurations are available for tight spaces.

Customizable dimension: Width and length can be tailored to fit available space and accumulation needs.

Flexible motor placement: Motor can be mounted on either side for easier integration

Controlled flow: Optional manual or automatic gates manage infeed and outfeed flow.

Durable and lightweight construction: Aluminum frame offers high load capacity with cost-effective rigidity.

Multi-line integration: Supports multiple infeed/outfeed setups to merge or split product flow across lines.

Versatile product handling: Compatible with round, oval, and rectangular products.

Safe operation: Pinch-free design ensures safe manual interaction near or on the table.

For more information, visit cmco.com.