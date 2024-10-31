Garvey partners with Morrison Container Handling Solutions

Garvey Corporation, Morrison Container Handling Solutions, and Garrido USA, and are excited to debut a new collaboration at PACK EXPO International this November. Garvey’s Bi-Flo Accumulation Conveyor acts as a critical aspect in this model showcasing its ability to have product continuously moving in lanes with precision timing to interact with the technology V-30 technology of Morrison and the T-61 DB of Garrdio.

Morrison’s V-30 produces a top seal and a vertical cross seal on multi-packs, and the version on display at the show features a Garvey Bi-Flo Accumulation conveyor to create two lanes of product that feed into a Morrison timing screw drive unit that counts the containers and groups them into the assigned pack pattern.

The grouped containers proceed to then continue into the inverting head which for a top seal. Next, a closing conveyor ensures the transfer within the cross-seal area is smooth while the product is being sealed.

Once sealed, the packaged product transfers to Garrido’s T-61 DB tunnel for a final shrink. Upgrade options include print registration and top-flight bar infeeds for higher speed applications.

“Accumulating product and single filling them, comes second nature to Garvey Corporation — accumulators are what we make.” Michael Earling, business development director for Garvey Corporation (a CMCO Company) said. “What we do, is help our customer increase productivity on their production lines by up to 25%. When we can work with other OEMs, like Morrison and Garrido USA, to make a system that can solve a customer’s problem, it’s a great feeling.”

The Garrido system brings a versatile, easy-to-use machine to its customers, all with a cost-effective price tag.

“Our high-speed continuous motion machines with vertical cross seal have been extremely successful and well received in the industry,” Nicolas Garrido, vice president and general manager at Garrido, said. “Due to this, we have had request for multi-packing solutions such as this one. We are excited on growing our offering for similar solutions in partnership with Garvey and Morrison!”

“Creating pack patterns and groups of containers is a very common application at Morrison Container Handling Solutions,” vice president of sales Dustin Lee said. “We’re really excited to provide this proven infeed method to Garrido with the help of Garvey to help make an even more efficient machine and reach more customers in our industry.”

This particular system is mainly used for products that are taller than wide. The Morrison timing screw system makes it adaptable for multiple container sizes.

“Morrison and Garvey are known for providing proven systems that work,” Garrido said. “The teams from both companies are extremely easy to work with and efficient in communicating through the entire project, from sales to engineering to shipment.”

All three companies are known for providing expertise in their particular niche of the packaging industry, and by working together, customers will receive one machine with high quality equipment from three established OEMs.

View this machine video here.

