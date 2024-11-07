Continue to Site

Design World

GEA launches coneVerge homogenizing valve for dairy, beverage producers

By |

GEA introduces the coneVerge homogenizing valve, designed for optimal efficiency in dairy and beverage processing.

By requiring lower pressure, coneVerge reduces energy usage up to 20% and extends the lifespan of homogenizing equipment, enhancing sustainability. This advanced valve meets the high-quality standards of GEA’s engineering, offering reduced maintenance costs while delivering consistent performance.

With an innovative design tailored to industry needs, coneVerge aims to set a new benchmark for eco-efficient processing.

For more information, visit gea.com.

You may also like:

Filed Under: Green engineering • renewable energy • sustainability
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World