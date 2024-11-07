GEA launches coneVerge homogenizing valve for dairy, beverage producers

GEA introduces the coneVerge homogenizing valve, designed for optimal efficiency in dairy and beverage processing.

By requiring lower pressure, coneVerge reduces energy usage up to 20% and extends the lifespan of homogenizing equipment, enhancing sustainability. This advanced valve meets the high-quality standards of GEA’s engineering, offering reduced maintenance costs while delivering consistent performance.

With an innovative design tailored to industry needs, coneVerge aims to set a new benchmark for eco-efficient processing.

For more information, visit gea.com.