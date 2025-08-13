Gearmotors Design Guide

Gearmotors are complete motion components that include a gear
reducer integrated with an electric motor. Usually the motor includes
the gears (often as an assembled gearbox) at the output to reduce
speed and boost output torque. Engineers typically use gearmotors
on axes that need high efficiency; move heavy objects; or necessitate
inertia that’s finely tuned to the application dynamics to accurately
position loads.
In this Design Guide, the editors of Design World detail the construction,
control, and networking of gearmotors — and approaches to sizing and
applying them for top performance, even in demanding applications.
